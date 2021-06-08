BILLINGS, Mont. - An inmate at the Montana Women's Prison (MWP) has passed away, the Montana Department of Corrections reported Tuesday.

According to the DOC's release, the woman, Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was unresponsive in her cell at 10:54 a.m. Monday morning. She was brought to the hospital via ambulance.

The DOC said Nester escaped MWP on May 14 but has recently returned.

Nester's family has been notified of the death.

The death is under investigation by the Yellowstone County coroner and the Billings Police Department.