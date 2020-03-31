Montana Women's Run still happening as virtual race

The Montana Women's Run is still happening this year on May 9. This year, it will be a virtual race.

Runners still sign up online. The deadline to get a T-shirt is April 22. The cost is $27.00. Participants will have a T-shirt and race bib mailed out to them.

Then, runners are encouraged to run on May 9 and post photos online. Race organizers say there will be contests with prizes for things like best picture, funnest picture, etc.

Due to COVID-19, many races in Montana are being cancelled or rescheduled.

The President of the Board of Directors for the Montana Women's Run Renee Coppock said, "So, it was a brand new thought process to think, 'What are we going to do?' There are a lot of races postponing until the fall, but if everything is in the fall, there's not going to be a good time for it. And, so much of our race is being on Mother's Day Weekend."

The Montana Women's Run has had a virtual option in past years. Coppock said about 100 people usually take advantage of that option. One of those people is BriAnne Woodward. Woodward said she was born and raised in Billings, but now lives in Texas. She said the Montana Women's Run is one of her favorite races.

Woodward did a virtual race last year.

She said, "So, I got to go out and run the weekend of the race. Even though I wasn't with my Montana friends and family, I was able to put in some miles and think about my Montana friends and family."

Woodward said she is planning on doing the virtual 5 mile race again this year.