Montana woman on quarantined ship

A Montana woman is being quarantined on a cruise ship where at least 21 passengers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judy Vidack is a retired 4th grade teacher at Big Timber Grade School. She said she is feeling well. Vidack is keeping in touch with friends and coworkers in Big Timber.

She said she was told waiting to disembark could take a couple of days. However, the quarantine could continue after that. American citizens are being transferred to military bases around the country for observation before being allowed home.

Big Timber Grade School Principal Mark Ketcham said, "It does make it feel a little closer to home when you know someone on the boat. But, yeah, it's something to keep an eye on."