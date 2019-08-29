Montana Well Educated Program brings water testing kits to Worden Ballantine District

The water testing kits come with a bottle and an information sheet for the user to fill out to specify which contaminates they are looking for in the water.

The water sample will be sent to a energy lab where technicians will determine if the water is safe for consumption. The lab will also log the location of the water into their GPS tracking system to help determine where water contamination may be coming from.

Testing kits are available for pick up at 301 N 27th Street or at the Water District Office on Main Street for residents in the Worden Ballantine District.