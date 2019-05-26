Montana Veterans Meat Locker gifts free meat to thank veterans

The Montana Veterans Meat Locker was out at American Legion Post 4, giving away free meat to say thank you to those who served our country.

The Montana Veteran's Meat Locker helps all veterans in need with frozen processed meat. They don't turn away any legitimate veteran, regardless of branch or service record.

On Sunday the Veterans Meat Locker and ROADRASH RC gave out the remaining 1500 pounds of meat from their Eastern Montana Meat Distribution Run to local vets.

"I'm remembering those who are fallen by being with these guys here today this is how we show our appreciation for those left behind. Those that are fallen behind us this is how we show our appreciation by continuing to help those veterans on a day that is as monumental as Memorial Day Weekend," said Founder Chris Grudzinski.

The Meat Locker was founded in 2016 by Chris Grudzinski and his wife, and now they're donating thousands of pounds of meat.

"It's kind of like my therapy me being out of the service this is my way to stay connected to the veterans community. And what's unique about our program is it's not just for veterans it's not just for combat veterans. It's for every service member and members of their families so this is unique in a sense that we show the whole family our appreciation for their family's sacrifice," said Chris Grudzinski.

In the last two years, Montana Veterans Meat Locker has handed out over 40,000 pounds of meat to 3,300 veterans across the state.

They get their meat from hunters and ranchers, Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and other donations.

Chris says they get more meat than they know what to do with, so for ranchers and hunters, it's a way for them to say thank you to those who served.