BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA unveiled a new Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) to treat veterans showing signs of depression.

"It's important to have the service be able to reach them at home," said Doctor Elizabeth Walter.

"You can sleep in your own bed, you can stay with your support systems, and it's more comfortable for you."

Veterans at the unveiling showed support for the MMU.

"Serving changes a lot of things," said Randy Stiles, a former Army and Marine Veteran.

"Montana is so big and so rural a lot of our guys were missing out. It's a brilliant idea. So, if we could get 5 more, that'd be great too."

The unit will be tested throughout the state of Montana, with hopes from the VA that they will be able to expand nationwide when ready to do so.