BILLINGS, MT- Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) will be hosting a ribbon cutting at the Benjamin Steel VA Clinic to unveil a Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) on July 21st.

Montana VA will also be hosting a Health Fair in an effort to help connect Veterans to their benefits, and both events will be open to the public.

The Health Fair will include Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act information and toxic exposure screenings.

The MMU is a specially designed, high-tech vehicle that will travel across Montana to provide TMS treatment for rural veterans.

TMS therapy is a treatment option for Major Depressive Disorder (MMD) for those who have not achieved an optimal response to antidepressant medication and/or therapy.

According to Dr. Elizabeth Walter, the TMS Program Director, and Dr. Emily McMillan, the TMS Clinical Program Coordinator, “Rural Veterans can now access cutting-edge mental health care because of the mobile TMS medical unit. Major Depressive Disorder is a significant contributor to suicide and is linked to jeopardized health. Our goal for the Montana TMS program is to improve access to high-quality treatment, reduce cost and disability associated with treatment-resistant depression, and improve the quality of life for Veterans throughout Montana.”

TMS is a safe, non-invasive, and effective therapy that uses electromagnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression, and a TMS-trained psychiatrist prescribes and administers TMS treatments.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved TMS in 2008 for treatment-resistant Major Depressive Disorder.

“This is a tremendous innovation,” said Dr. Judy Hayman, Executive Director for Montana.

“We are so honored that we will be the first VA in the country to bring TMS to rural Veterans. Because Montana is so large and many of our Veterans live in highly rural locations, they would not normally have access to this kind of therapy. Now, we can travel to bring this incredible therapy to help Veterans find healing from depression.”

After the ribbon cutting, Veterans and their families are invited to tour the mobile medical unit and also stop by the Montana VA health fair to learn more about services and benefits. The Veterans Benefits Administration and Montana VA staff representing over 10 services and programs will be available to provide information and answer questions (such as for enrollment/eligibility, mental health, women's Veteran services, toxic exposure screenings, and more).

The ribbon cutting takes place at 11 AM and will be followed by public tours of the Mobile Medical Unit, and the Health Fair goes from 11 AM to 2 PM at 1766 Majestic Lane.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One-third of Montana VA employees are Veterans. Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, and information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet Patient Portal. Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website and Facebook page.

More information about the Montana TMS Program can be found on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Website.