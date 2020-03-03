BILLINGS, Mont. -- Anyone who is familiar with the history of Billings knows the year of 1937. The year of the flood. The water was so deep, people could row their boats through the streets. The flooding damaged homes and uprooted small town businesses, including one brand new jewelry store.

"They opened up in May and the flood came later that month and flooded out their business and their apartment and the city of Billings took them in and took them under their wing and got them back on their feet and they reopened in September of 1937," says Montague's third generation owner, Chris Montague.

Wally Montague, a watchmaker, and his wife Louis were given a second chance they would not soon forget. The generosity the city of Billings showed them inspired a philanthropic spirit in the Montague family lasting for generations. Once Wally and Louis got their business off the ground, they gave every new bride that walked into their store a tableware set of sterling silver and every new baby born in Billings a baby ring with a birth stone. During World War II, Wally gave every serviceman a free watch repair.

Montague's Jewelers was taken over by Wally and Louis's son Jay in the 70's and then their grandson Chris in 2010.

"Because of that warmth and all that compassion people showed, we've always just had a love for Billings," says Chris.

Today, Montague's gives nearly $50,000 in donations to 35 local non-profits and businesses each year, from the boys and girls club, to the art museum, to Billings hospitals.

"That was all started really because of how Billings treated my grandparents," says Chris, "just really took care of them for a few months while they got back on their feet, took them in, fed them, and so we've just always had an appreciation for Billings and we've always tried to give back from my grandfather, to my dad, to me."​

Chris says he has two children -- an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old he hopes might take over the family business one day. But even if Montague's Jewelers ends with him, he says he's glad he could give back to the community that gave so much to his family. It seems generosity is the crown jewel of the Montague legacy.