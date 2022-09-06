HELENA, Mont. - Due to an agreement between e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs and a multi-state investigation looking into its marketing and sales tactics, the state of Montana will be getting at least $6.1 million.

The Montana Department of Justice said in a release on top of the financial settlement, JUUL Labs would have to obey a string of "strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing and sales practices."

"JUUL was, until recently, the dominant player in the vaping market," the DOJ said in the release. "The multistate investigation revealed that JUUL rose to this position by willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and are unhealthy for youth to use."

“Juul’s irresponsible marketing campaigns pushed young Montanans toward vaping and nicotine addiction,” Attorney General Knudsen said in the release. “My office will continue to hold companies accountable that deceive or mislead consumers.”

The DOJ said the investigation revealed JUUL's marketing included launch parties and advertisements targeting underage consumers.

JUUL is accused of influencing the chemical make-up of its product to make the vapor less rough on the throats of young consumers.

"It marketed a technology-focused, sleek design that could be easily concealed and sold its product in flavors known to be attractive to underage users," the DOJ alleged in its release.

JUUL is also accused of using misleading information on its original packaging--not clearly communicating it containing nicotine and implying it had less concentrated nicotine than it did.

The settlement is worth a total of $438.5 million among 34 U.S. states and territories, and will be distributed over the course of six to 10 years.

"If JUUL chooses to extend the payment period up to ten years, the final settlement would reach $476.6 million and result in additional payments to the State of Montana. Both the financial and injunctive terms exceed any prior agreement JUUL has reached with states to date," the DOJ said in its release.

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to refrain from, according to the DOJ's release: