BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana will be receiving $3 million in Federal Highways Administration (FHWA) emergency aid funding to help repair roads and highways damaged by flooding.

The funding will be covering the cost of repairing and reconstructing Federal-aid highways impacted by flood damage in Southwestern Montana, a release from the offices of senators Jon Tester, Steve Daines and congressman Matt Rosendale said.

Repairs that qualify for the funding include emergency repairs on restoring crucial traffic, decreasing the amount of damage or preserving remaining facilities and permanent repairs on highways to get them to how they were before flooding.

“We are just beginning to get an assessment of the full damage that resulted from the catastrophic flooding in Southwestern Montana, but that doesn’t mean we have time to sit around and wait to get relief to communities in need,” the Montana delegation said in the release. “This funding is a critical early step to begin to repair and restore essential roadways that have been damaged or destroyed by this disaster. We urge federal agencies to continue to work hand in hand with folks on the ground and provide immediate emergency support to affected Montana communities so they can get back on their feet as soon as possible.”