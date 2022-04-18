MONTANA - Montana will get 40-50 more charging stations for electric vehicles over the next 5 years. This is due to $43 million in federal funding.

Bureau Chief for Montana Dept. of Environmental Quality Energy Bureau Dan LLoyd said there are three levels of charging stations. He said the new charging stations will be the fastest chargers available.

"These will be exclusively Level 3, the direct current, fast chargers," Lloyd said. "Primarily aimed at serving our traveling public along our interstates and major U.S. Highways."

Lloyd said there are 77 charging stations in Montana right now, not counting Tesla charging stations. Tesla stations are currently only available to Tesla owners.

Lloyd said the new chargers will be installed beginning in spring 2023.

According to the latest numbers from January 2022, Lloyd said there are 2,895 electric vehicles registered in Montana.

The Montana DEQ is looking for public input on the charging stations. To fill out a survey, you can go here.

More information is available here.