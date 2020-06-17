BILLINGS- A Montana teacher offers tips to avoid summer learning loss and help students be ready for school in the fall.

Some researchers estimate students may begin fall with just 70% of learning gains in reading relative to a typical year because of COVID-19 school closures.

Arrowhead Elementary 1st Grade Teacher Michelle Blakeley said, "This is a very different year that we're all experiencing. As a teacher, when you end the year, you always worry about your students over the summer and that loss of academics, and what we call the Summer Slide, but this year in particular, students were robbed of time in the classroom. Although, I do think teachers with Billings Public Schools really stepped up to the plate and did our best with distance learning... I don't think we can ever fully replace in-classroom learning with distance learning."

She added, "I think there's an incredible need this summer to keep some of the structure of schoolwork in our homes."

Billings Public Schools offers several resources for parents and students.

Blakeley said, "I think one of the most important things about summer is keeping a routine in your home that supports learning because when you make space for that, what you communicate to your students is that learning matters and education matters. So, even if it's just reading to your child every night, even if it's just setting aside three nights a week for game nights that include math facts. When you communicate to your child that education matters, when they come back to school in the fall, they're going to come in ready to learn."

Blakely said math games are a great way to teach math skills. She also said 70% of early reading text involves site words, so studying site words can help improve students' confidence.

Another opportunity for parents this summer is Reading Rocks. It runs June 15 to July 23 and provides reading activities, as well as free books to participants.