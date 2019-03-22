Montana students participating in science expo this weekend

The MSU B Billings Clinic Science Expo is happening today and tomorrow at MSU B in the Physical Education Building. Two hundred and eighty two students from all over eastern Montana are participating. Participants include students from grades 1 through 12.

The expo is free and open to the public. You can come on Saturday at 10. Awards will be handed out at 2:30. There is also a chemistry show on Saturday at 1:30.

Dr. Daniel Willems is an adjunct assistant professor at MSU Billings. He is also a judge at the MSU B Billings Clinic Science Expo. He tells me that when kids do really well with their projects at the expo, he sees them go on to do great things at universities and beyond.

Willems says, "Chemistry is fun for everybody that chooses to engage with chemistry. I spent a lot of time talking to my students and just trying to get them to realize that there is so much fun with chemistry if you get over that myth, if you will, that chemistry isn't any fun and it's so hard. Because when you start enjoying it, it really starts to be a lot of fun."

One project from the expo will be chosen to go on to a national competition.