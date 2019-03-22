Montana students pack MSUB gym for science expo

The science expo attracts nearly 300 student projects or more and each project is reviewed by three different judges.

With themes ranging from health, fitness and nutrition students are eager to show off their ideas.

This is Max Moore's second attempt at building a hovercraft and this year it worked.

"I first cut the plywood in half, so I had the circle big enough to hold the skirt and pipe insulation," said Moore.

Meanwhile, across the table Aiden Walkowiak wanted to test to see if artificially inseminated cattle have an easier gestation period...and the results?

"We had to determine how many days it took for that cow to give birth to that calf, in conclusion the AI had a 3.14 day shorter period," said Walkowiak.

Students are competing for a number of awards including cash prizes, scholarships and ribbons during this two day event with evaluations in artistic style, creativity and craftsmanship.

Students tell KULR-8 not only are they hoping to win, but this gives them a chance to learn about math, physics, and chemistry all while having fun.