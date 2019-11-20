Montana students earn spot at national flight competition

For the first time since 2012, students at Rocky Mountain College are invited to the National Competition of the National Intercollegiate Flying Association. It will be held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin May 2020.

Flight Instructor and Student at Rocky Mountain College James Duren holds the Top Pilot award. He competed against over 60 pilots in October to win the award. He said he's wanted to be a pilot since he was about ten years old. He hopes to work for a major airline down the road. He also said he would eventually like to start his own firefighting service using airplanes.

Duren said, "My grandfather flew, my great uncle flew, my dad flew. And, it's just been in the family for a long time and I thought it would be interesting to keep it going."

Fourteen Rocky Mountain College students will be competing at nationals. They will compete against other schools like the Air Force Academy. Pilots can compete in nine events... Including categories like precision landing and message drop. Message drop is when pilots have to drop a container out of the airplane and hit a target.