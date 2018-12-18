The One Big Sky District has a long way to go before concept images shown before The Billings City Council Monday night could become a reality.

Bob Dunn with Landmark Development gave council members a peek beyond the One Big Sky District map that had been the only concept art shown to date.

The centerpiece of the presentation which highlights four planned development districts is the "Montana Station."

In the fact sheet Landmark Development states that... "This Montana Station venue will be a destination that is activated 365 days / year for both residents and visitors. It is equal parts a tourism draw and an asset for civic and community events. It will possess the amenities and character that will become the foundation of an authentic “Montana experience” – from the food served, to the artwork and culture on display, to the very design and materials of the facilities themselves."

Landmark Development also states that the sheer size of the venue, which would be the largest in Montana, would allow Montana to "...attract conventions and events that are currently going to other cities in the Mountain States region, allowing Montana to “punch above its weight class” and bring new dollars into the State and local economies."

In addition to "Montana Station" the One Big Sky District envisions development of "downtown housing, health and wellness-oriented development tied to the existing medical campuses, and education and innovation components tied to the city’s higher education institutions."

The development firm expects, "these projects will directly produce over $2 billion in new statewide taxes over 30 years."

Landmark Development continues to state that there would be no upfront costs to the city or the state to develop the One Big Sky District stating that "the plan requires the private sector to invest substantial capital (a minimum of $300 million) to drive development of transformative anchors in the downtown core, which means the private sector will build, finance and operate the necessary civic infrastructure and the private development."

Landmark Development says at that point the public sector would contribute to reimburse a portion of the civic infrastructure. But that reimbursement should come from the existing tax base. "For every $1 of public reimbursement, the city, county and state can be expected to receive $10 of public benefit. These new dollars can be spent to address other state and local needs."

Landmark Development continues stating: "Once this happens, there is a certain growth in jobs and net new taxes at all levels of government. Then, and only then, does the public sector contribute to reimburse a portion – but not all – of the civic infrastructure. The private sector will still shoulder a portion of that burden of paying for civic infrastructure. This means the financial risk lies with the private sector, not the City or the State."

Landmark Development expects the full development plan to be distributed and adopted by the City Council in January, and the legislative proposal will be under consideration in Helena shortly thereafter.

Big Sky Economic Development, Billings Chamber of Commerce, the City of Billings, Downtown Billings Alliance, and Visit Billings serve as local strategy partners for the project.