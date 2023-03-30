Montana State University Billings hosts 18th Annual International Food Fair

BILLINGS, Mt: Montana State University Billings (MSUB) hosted their 18th Annual International Food Fair on Thursday, showcasing cultures and cuisines from 11 different countries.

This is the university's highly anticipated annual fundraising event, allowing MSUB’s international students to share their culture with their peers and other members of the Billings community.

Abby Cook, the Assistant Director of International Studies at MSUB, said that the international food fair connects Billings with the rest of the world.

"This is the main fundraiser for the Multicultural Club, which is designed to build bridges and offer kind of a support mechanism to our students here and domestic students who are interested in international studies. The biggest change from last year is that it is going to be bigger, it's going to be better, and a lot more fun and engaging," added Cook.

The event is open to the Billings community from 5 pm to 7 pm at Rimrock Café on MSUB campus.

Tickets can be purchased at the doors and are $15 for adults and $8 for children 6 to 12 years old.