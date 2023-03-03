BILLINGS, Mt: Montana State University Billings (MSUB) hosted their 35th annual science expo on Friday, showcasing 70 student projects and welcoming about 1000 people through their doors.

Among many science-related competitions, students also enjoyed Lego and rocket building competitions and a scavenger hunt.

Dan Willems, an assistant professor of analytical biochemistry at MSUB said that opportunities like these allow students to learn and experiment with their interest and passion for pursuing science for further studies.

"The importance of kids coming to a science fair is the idea that they are being introduced to high quality science at a really early age. We mentor several of these students in different age groups. In fact, this year, we have been mentoring students for the last four-five-six months on their projects and some of those projects are really nice,” explained Dr. Willems.

He also mentioned that three promising student scientists from the expo will get a chance to participate in the Montana State Fair in Missoula happening next month.

One of the students, Beau Becker, who participated in MSUB’s science expo for the first time shared his excitement about his project.

"I saw this really cool idea about ball heights so I made that into ball bouncing dynamics. When I saw like people coming and stuff, I was, you know, I got that nervous feeling inside me,” added Beau.

Another aspect of the science expo, the Atomic Circus featuring various chemistry experiments, is scheduled to take place tomorrow from 10 a.m. To 11 a.m. In the MSUB Library Building, Room 148.