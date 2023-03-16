BILLINGS, Mont. - Marked by millions of Hindus in northern parts of India, Holi is one of the major festivals in the nation, taking place during the last full moon of the lunar month of Phalgun.

Bonfires, colorful powder, traditional Indian sweets and dances to folk music are just a few components of the festival celebrated by many all over the world.

Here in the Treasure State, Montana State University Billings (MSUB) hosted their annual Holi celebration on Thursday to bring a sense of oneness among their student population.

Vikash Gupta, one of the international students from India at MSUB, said that he is grateful to celebrate Holi even after being thousands of miles away from his family.

"We have two days of Holi: Holika Dahan and then, Holi. So, beforehand we just have a bonfire and give away bad things about ourselves. Then, the next day, we play Holi. It feels really great because we still have people here to celebrate it with," added Gupta.

As the Holi celebration continues throughout the Treasure State, Montana State University is also planning to host an event to honor the festival in the month of May amidst more favorable weather conditions.