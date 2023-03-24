BILLINGS, Mont. - Researchers at Montana State University teamed up with Billings Clinic in a study to literally see what nurses see. The goal is to improve nurse education and design better technology to help with patient care, including protecting clinical trial patients.

Dr. Elizabeth Johnson is an assistant professor at Montana State University and the lead researcher. She said they designed glasses that are outfitted with 16 cameras to see what the nurses are seeing.

"What they allow me to do with my wearable prototype is see what the nurses are seeing and design technologies better," Dr. Johnson said.

They also designed a bracelet for clinical trial patients to wear. The bracelet has important information about the clinical trial in a QRS code.

"The provider or nurse can scan the QRS code," Dr. Jamie Besel with the Billings Clinic said. "And it helps provide the information that the patient is on a clinical trial, what they shouldn't be taking as a medication. And it just provides that extra safety measure for our patients."

One of the goals of the study is to see if nurses quickly identify the bracelet when doing a patient assessment.

"The nurse comes in, does the assessment, we want to see, number one, if they even recognize this, and if they ask the patient about it. Because this is new," Dr. Besel said while speaking of the bracelet.

"So, what I am doing through this study is seeing through my design of my prototype for the wearable how quickly nurses are able to find it," Dr. Johnson said. "Or how should I adapt my design through nursing input. So, this is a fun study in the fact that nurses are designing a technology that we're going to use and advocate for our patients to use."

Billings Clinic said they see 140-150 patients every day in their emergency department, making it important to identify essential information quickly.

Dr. Besel said a second goal of the study is to see what nurses are focusing on or not focusing on to provide better nurse education.

"This can help us better educate our nurses to provide the best patient care in the future," Dr. Besel said. "Again, as I always say, ultimately, it's about our patients and better patient outcomes."

For Dr. Johnson, the study also means a promise fulfilled from her years as a clinical research nurse.

"And I noticed that we had a really hard time effectively communicating drugs that these patients shouldn't have as clinical trial patients," she said.

"I had one patient in particular that said, 'What did we do wrong?' when their child was taken off of a trial," she continued. "And it gutted me. And I said, 'I'm going to really dedicate my career, so this doesn't happen to another child or adult or anybody who's volunteering their life and their time to advance medical science, and to put drugs on our shelves."