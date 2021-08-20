MONTANA — This year, in comparison to 2020, visitation to Montana state parks increased by 11.1% and by 44.1% compared to 2019.

Of the 45 Montana state parks that were seasonally open during the first half of the year, 27 experienced an increase in estimated visitation compared with last year.

Over 1.5 million state park visitors were recorded from January through June, Fish, Wildlife & Parks wrote in a press release.

“For the second straight year, the state parks system has experienced significant visitation growth for the first half of the year,” Beth Shumate, state parks division administrator, said. “Our staff, volunteers and partner organizations have done an excellent job of providing a safe and inviting place for people to experience some of the most outstanding historical, cultural and recreational opportunities that Montana has to offer.”

The top five most visited parks between January and June of this year were:

Giant Springs State Park, Great Falls – 212,329 visits (up 6.3% from last year) Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Helena – 152,515 visits (up 91.5%) Flathead Lake State Park (all units), Flathead Lake – 147,003 visits (down 8.4%) Cooney Reservoir State Park, Roberts – 124,834 visits (down 16.6%) Lake Elmo State Park, Billings – 106,754 visits (down 11.6%)

State park snapshots from around the state:

Northwest: Flathead Lake State Park (all units) had the highest visitation in the region at 147,003, visits, a decrease of 8.4%

West: Milltown State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 48,361 visits, an increase of 88.1%

Southwest: Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 57,177 visits, an increase of 262.8%.

North-central: Giant Springs had the highest visitation in the region as well as the state at 212,329 visits; an increase of 6.3%

South-central: Cooney Reservoir State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 124,834 visits, a decrease of 16.6%.

Southeast: Makoshika State Park had the highest visitation in the region with 72,650 visits, an increase of 24.3%.

For more information on state park visitation you can call Kyan Bishop at 406-444-3364.

You can view the full report below: