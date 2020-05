GREAT FALLS- After a special meeting held by Cascade County Commissioners this morning, the 2020 Montana State Fair has officially been canceled.

Commissioners have talked with Susan Shannon, who is director of Montana ExpoPark, and health officials regarding this matter.

According to Commissioners, Cascade would have to be in phase 3 of reopening before even being allowed to have "large gathering".

Commissioners plan to have a Montana State Fair in 2021, depending on circumstances.