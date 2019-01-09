Montana State Expo Park construction update

Cascade county commission voted to undergo a 3 million dollar renovation project last spring for the Montana State Expo Park.

The project began in the late summer of last year and is expected to be wrapping up within the next few months.

Keep in mind, however, that this kind of construction is all weather permitting.

Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen very decent winter conditions that have allowed construction crews to keep on schedule; however, the Public Works Department says severe wind has slowed their progress down several times in the past.

If all goes well from here, they’re hoping to complete the grand stands by the end of January.

It was also decided to simultaneously tear down the Paddock Club, being the most cost effective way to reach their overall end goal.

“The Paddock Club was just deteriorating. It was an older structure. It wasn’t real old, it was built in the seventies, but it wasn’t built to how we needed to use it, explained Brian Clifton, Director of the Public Works Department.

They are expected to finish the Paddock Club by mid-April of 2019.

However, the construction will be well worth it in the end.

The new grand stands will be 15-17 feet taller than before and meet all the ADA handicap requirements.

The Paddock Club will have brand new technology as well as a new conference room, kitchen and updated ticket booths for horse racing.

Funding for both of the projects partially comes through money borrowed via the state process as well as money set aside in the general fund.