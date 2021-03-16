Montana Special Olympics athlete looking for hands-free, athletic shoes

MONTANA - A Montana Special Olympics athlete is trying to find hands-free, athletic shoes in his size, a size 4 kids. His brother is taking the plea to social media.

Isaac Baldry has cerebral palsy. He competes in the Special Olympics wheelchair slalom races and bowling. He said it's challenging to find shoes.

"It's hard to find shoes," Isaac said. "Most won't adjust to my feet or don't come in the sizes I need. I am not a child, so I don't want little kid shoes. I want shoes adults wear."

Garrett Baldry is Isaac's brother. Garrett said Nike is coming out with some perfect shoes for Isaac, the Go Fly Ease. The shoes should be coming out April 30. The Nike Go Fly Ease shoes allow the wearer to simple step into them.

The only problem is the shoes won't be available in Isaac's size.

Garrett said the other Fly Ease shoes don't work as well for Isaac.

"They have all sorts of different Fly Ease options," Garrett said. "A lot of them have zippers and things like that. The cool part about these ones is you can slip your foot in and tap your heel down. It's a lot easier and with his cerebral palsy, it's kind of tough for him to operate any sort of zipper. So, I thought these were perfect."

Garrett took his plea to social media, saying, "As a brother of someone with a disability and current occupational therapy student, I know firsthand the barriers and challenges of finding clothing/shoes that help promote independence."

Isaac said hands-free, athletic shoes would mean independence.

"I think for ways to do things for myself," Isaac said. "I am always modifying things to find a way I can do it. I do not have athletic shoes even though I have been a Special Olympic Athlete. Fly Ease shoes let you slip your foot in. I wouldn't have to worry about bending my foot or ankle just to get it on. Right now, they don't make them in a size that would fit me. I need a small shoe. Not a child's shoe Not a ladies shoe. Sometimes, they make them bigger for athletes. Why can't we have them smaller too?"

We have reached out to Nike at the time of this article. We are waiting to hear back.