BILLINGS, Mont. - Due the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana Silversmiths in Columbus was faced with closing their shops and furloughing their entire staff of 160 employees. Though, Lance Neirby, Vice President of Operations, found a glimmer of hope, a way to keep some of his staff working, while providing assistance to the smaller communities in Montana.

One Saturday evening, Neirby saw a Facebook post explaining how the Billings Clinic used their 3D printers to make masks for healthcare workers in the clinic. As soon as the following Monday rolled around, Neirby downloaded the file on how to make masks and used the 3D printers in their factory to start producing.

Producing masks for the healthcare providers allowed Montana Silversmiths to continue operating as an essential business and keep a portion of the staff working.

Dealing with mostly metal, MTS only had two 3D printers on hand, but used all their resources to find as many as possible. Within the first two weeks of production they made 200 masks. Neirby says their printers are running 24/7, allowing them to make 20-25 masks a day.

The difference from MTS' 3D masks and others, is that supply all the components.

"We're handing out a a complete kit to any first responder or healthcare worker that needs it versus just supplying a masks to an entity that's going to go assembly it somewhere," says Neirby.

MTS is eager to produce as many masks as they can and their hopeful that they can get back to their normal silversmith duties.

"We'll continue to help, but ultimately what we hope is that everyone remains safe and we can get back to making buckles and jewelry, because that means the world is good again," added Neirby.

MTS continues to produce for their "Made in Montana New Products" for their future costumers and plans to hire back their entire staff once the economy allows them to.

For more information on Montana Silversmith or how to make your own mask, click here.