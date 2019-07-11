Montana Senior All-Star Baseball Champions going to Regionals next week

The Billings/ Laurel All Stars won the Montana Senior All-Star State Championship this past Monday! Now, they are headed to California to represent Montana in the Regional Little League Tournament.

They have to raise $23,000 in the next five days.

The tournament is next week, starting on July 18. Our All-Stars need to be there on July 16.

The All-Star team is a combination of players from Burlington Central, Big Sky and Laurel.

Montana Senior All-Star Baseball Champion Justin said, "This is my seventh year playing All-Stars and the first time I get to go to California. Yeah, it's really big."

Montana Senior All-Star Baseball Champion Sebastian said, "I've always wanted to be on a travel team, like where you can travel and compete against really good players. So, it's big."

If you want to donate, you can mail your gift to Burlington Little League, Attn: Senior All Stars, PO Box 21283, Billings, MT 59104.