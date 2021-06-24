Montana Senators react to new infrastructure deal

BILLINGS - Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines commented on the new infrastructure deal Thursday, speaking on what it could mean for the Treasure State.

During a press call held by Sen. Tester, he spoke highly of the bill, saying it will bring in much needed investments to Montana's roads, bridges, airports and water infrastructures.

It will also help spread broadband connections to rural parts of the state.

Sen. Tester says the new bill won't raise taxes for residents and the investments will be paid for through a variety of ways.

"And most importantly, it will help create good paying jobs across the entire state. I was proud to help negotiate this agreement that will allow us to maintain our competitive edge over China in the 21st century, all without burdening working Montanans with any new taxes including a gas tax," Sen. Tester said.

A spokesperson, on behalf of Senator Steve Daines, released the following statement after Biden's announcement:

President Biden made clear today that he won’t sign this bipartisan infrastructure compromise unless he has a social welfare package to sign with it, which undermines the purpose of a bipartisan proposal. With a 50-50 split Senate and each Senator having the power to stop any legislation from moving forward, Senator Daines hopes that Senator Tester would not allow President Biden to hold any true infrastructure compromise hostage and refuse to support a multi-trillion dollar social welfare package with massive tax increases.