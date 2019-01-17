Henny Scott, a 14-year-old girl from Lame Deer, was found dead near Lame Deer last month.

On Wednesday, Senator Steve Daines, Charlie Addington, the director of the BIA Office of Justice, and Senator Jon Tester met to discuss the Henny Scott case.

The death of Henny Scott remains under investigation, but the three men discussed broader ways to deal with the epidemic of missing and murdered women.

They all agreed that there needs to be improved communication on all levels. Federal agencies are being asked to do a better job with communicating to families.

In many of the missing and murdered indigenous women cases, the families will go months without answers.

Addington says they're working with Fort Peck and Northern Cheyenne on their agreement to better use local and state authorities to help with manpower.

Daines, Addington and Tester also discussed Montana's growing meth problem. The cases involving Montana's tribes are often related to substance abuse, many of which are tied to meth.