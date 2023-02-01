HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate passed Senate Bill 195, which allows Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors for religious retreats and temporary shelter for those in need.

“The legislation is necessary because of recent local action that has required churches hosting any overnight guests to undergo re-permitting under the building codes to match the standards required of hotels and motels. As a result, Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley, an interfaith network of more than 30 churches that has been in operation for almost 20 years, has been forced to suspend its program and turn away more than 50 families in the past two months,” Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley (FPYV) said.

This comes after the City of Billings ordered Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to cease its church-based emergency shelter program in November of 2022.

According to FPYV, the bill would allow churches to provide temporary overnight accommodations up to 75 days a year if they meet common-sense safety requirements.

“The tradition of churches to be able to put their faith into action by inviting in those in need goes back to the gospel and even earlier,” said Ben Quanbeck, pastor at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Billings, and a past-president of FPYV. “It is critical that we protect that tradition at a time when that need is greater than ever and it can be done safely and responsibly.”

Senate Bill 195 will now move on to the House for its concurrence.