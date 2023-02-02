Montana- There are nearly forty recovery residencies in billings – about two thirds of all the sober living houses in the entire state.

Today the Montana state senate held a second hearing considering a bill seeking to place new restrictions on the housing, which is intended for rehab and recovery.

Sober living houses offer temporary housing to allow for substance abuse recovery.

Hoping to offer residents a more structured environment for living and reintegrating.

Senate Bill 94 hopes to create a registry of all recovery residencies in Montana -- as well as establish a certification process for the houses as well.

It’s also intended to clarify existing practices and define mandatory protocols for sober living houses going forward.

I spoke with billings police Chief Rich St. John – who says this is a been a growing issue for a long time.

He said that "historically, Billings has had a disproportionate number of these facilities. None of our sister cities come close to having the number that we do. And we were dealing with capacity issues with way too many occupants in a residential area. "

Chief St. John went on to say, "what we need to do is tighten that up and ensure success, ensure accountability and again I'm looking for no adverse impact on whatever community these residents are at and then obviously I'd like the residents to succeed, because I don't want them in the justice system again that's the ultimate goal."

Some people might be worried about the residents of these sober living houses among their community -- but Benjamin Negaard has lived and worked down the street from a sober living house for five years, and he told me he had no idea it was even there.

"I didn't even know it was there and yeah I've had no issue with them, I guess."

Negaard even said he's had many positive interactions with those in his neighborhood, "a lot of the time I get a lot of foot traffic of people coming from the park and they are always super nice and super polite. A lot of the times when I am out working in the garage, I have the door open, and they always are like 'hi' when they walk bye so yeah, I've had no issues with them."

During a hearing today -- the Senate Finance and Claims Committee decided to hold the bill till an amendment is established clarifying the fiscal plan proposed.

We’ll continue to follow developments on this bill and its potential impact.