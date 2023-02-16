BILLINGS, Mont. -- Thursday Senator Ken Bogner spoke about Senate Bill 203 and how he hopes this bill will help protect Montanans going forward.

Senator Bogner said, after speaking with the members from the Association of Realtors, Montana Farm Bureau, and United Property Owners of Montana he adjusted some of the language in the bill in an attempt to strengthen the protection offered.

With the changes, the bill now says if a buyer is found to be from an adversarial foreign nation, they will not be able to buy, lease, or rent land that is deemed critical to infrastructure or agricultural production.

Those found to be in violation of the law must relinquish their rights to the property in question within a year.

After that, the property will be sold at a public auction in the county where it is located.

"It gives county attorneys and county general the opportunity to look into transaction and who those owners are so that's who I'm giving the authority, to look into the purchases and the lease agreements." Sen. Bogner said.

Sen. Bogner said, its not just a critical infrastructure and farmlands that he is concerned about, but also how those foreign adversaries are potentially affecting the housing markets.

At the end of 2021, the USDA reported China owned over 380,000 acres of land in the us.

Sen. Bogner says he is not sure exactly how much land China owns in Montana, but according to the USDA they are one of the largest importers of agricultural goods from the United States.

That's why Senator Bogner is concerned about food security in Montana.

"When they try to produce and manufacture food here, they are taking than land from our use and that's a security concern. That's one of our strengths is land size and how much food we can produce that helps feed our country and the world too that money goes into our pockets as Americans and Montana's. even if they are using it for food production its taking it out of Montanans hands and that's an issue."

During Thursday’s committee hearing, the bill passed with the changes.

Senator Jon Tester also addressed the issue from the national perspective, highlighting the bipartisan 'PASS Act' which would have the same effect across the nation as Bogner's bill would for Montana.

Tester says the us needs to do everything it can to prevent china from growing stronger, especially off of our own resources.

"This is different, this is China, you know this isn't Bill Jones your next-door neighbor this is somebody who wants this county to be second rate to them and so I think we need to take that seriously and by the way, that is a fact, they are doing everything militarily and economically to replace us in the world."

Senator Steve Daines echoed Tester's words, saying in part...

"Agriculture is Montana's number one economic driver, but it also plays a significant national security role because a country that cannot feed itself is not secure. I continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support bills that would crack down on foreign adversaries snatching up American farmland."