BILLINGS, Mont. - Some schools in Montana are making the switch to remote learning because of high COVID-19 infection rates.

Canyon Creek School in Billings announced an immediate emergency school closure effective until November 29. In a Facebook post, Canyon Creek Superintendent Brent Lipp says the closure is "due to an increase in cases and exposure of COVID-19 within the school."

West Valley School in Kalispell will also be going remote starting Friday until at least November 13. In a letter to West Valley families, Superintendent Cal Ketchum says the school has 13 staff members who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are being quarantined because of a close contact.

As more schools make the switch to remote learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen's overarching message is to have patience as our teachers, parents, and local health officials work together to find unique solutions for our schools.

"Teachers are experts in learning, parents are experts in knowing what their children have and the gifts that they have, and that county sanitarium or that county health official is the expert, and that's where this all needs to be triangulated, and it's about safety here," she says.