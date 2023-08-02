Montana’s Office of Public Instruction will host the 7th Virtual Job Fair For Teachers

BILLINGS, Mont. --The K-12 school year is approaching and according to the state’s Office of Public Instruction, there are more than a thousand job openings at public schools across the state.

In just two days, OPI will provide an opportunity for candidates to interview and possibly be hired on the spot. Through their 7th virtual teacher job fair.

More than 400 school districts in the Treasure state are looking for candidates to teachK-12 students.

The OPI's Montana Jobs For Teachers' website shows job openings at schools around the state, including some in the Billings area.

For example, the Lockwood School District is listing several positions they’re looking to fill.

Don Christman Superintendent for Lockwood schools says Montana is in desperate need of teachers, and with the student population increasing quicker than expected, it's been a challenge for the faculty to keep up.

"There is a mass shortage of teachers in Montana, I think nationally there is a shortage I've never seen the number of shortages in Montana, Lockwood has never had the number of shortages we are having now we are done to just three to five teachers -- three that are critical to get us going and five we would be full. I know we aren't struggling as much as other districts; rural districts seem to be struggling more he we can do plan b and plan c and have it somewhat covered, but for other districts it's a struggle."

Christman said, the Lockwood District needs an English, Business, and Special Education teacher before the school year starts for them on Wednesday August 23rd.