Montana's largest job fair today

Are you looking for a new job? Montana's largest job fair is today.

The Jobs Jamboree will be held at MetraPark in the Montana pavilion. The event is free to job seekers. One hundred seventy-eight employers will be there... looking to hire.

The event starts at 11:30am and goes until 6pm. If you are a veteran, doors open at 11am.

Trisha Glen is an employment specialist with the Billings Job Service. Glen said that last year, hundreds of jobs were offered.

Glen said, "There are lots of opportunities from entry-level to high professional levels, and everything in between- the trades. This is really a beautiful opportunity to see what would fit for you in your personal and professional life."

If you want to get a job, Glen advises to come dressed to impress, smile, bring a resume or letter of interest, give yourself some time and look at this as a chance to interview the employers.