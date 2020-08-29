BILLINGS, Mont. - You may have seen these Strongman competitions on TV, but have you ever seen them in person? Residents of the Magic City got their chance Saturday with Ron Wilson’s Iron Barn Gym hosting Montana's first-ever strongman competition.

When you think about lifting weights, many people may think of lift barbells or dumbbells, that knowledge won’t get you far at these competitions.

“Strongman is totally different than power lifting, you got atlas stones, yokes, tractor pulls, it’s miscellaneous stuff, but it’s heavy and definitely more technique than power lifting,” said Owner of Iron Barn Gym, Ron Wilson.

“You’re talking logs, things that are going to put you off balance, so that brute strength and that core stability really come into play,” said Professional Strongman, Kristen Graham.

That brute strength was on full force, whether competitors were moving their tractor like it was nothing or ended up collapsed with nothing left to give. Camaraderie was also something that each athlete had in common, as they cheered others on and encouraged every one of any size to join in.

“Anybody can do it, that’s why there are weight classes, so it's fun, it’s fun to see all the different types of people come out and do it, it’s cool to see,” said Strongman athlete Mike Martino.

“Somebody that was maybe your teller at the bank or a school teacher or a soccer mom and you see them come out and do the event that you see the world strongest men do, so I think it’s really cool to for anybody to see that up close in person,” said Graham.