BILLINGS — The Montana Rescue Mission says they're prepared to help those in need during this holiday season, but they already have their sights set on the new year and beyond.

"We're doing this huge construction project across the street, so we'll need volunteers to come help us demo a wall, paint, haul stuff to the dumpster," Executive Director Matt Lundgren said.

He's talking about empty spaces along Minnesota Avenue that the Rescue Mission will develop into housing and shelter space. The goal is to create 29 apartments, and they hope to add 300 beds on the shelter floor.

"We want to make it a unified campus for a shelter for men, a shelter for women, a shelter for families and a shelter for respite care for people who need special care," Lundgren said.

The Rescue Mission is using money already in their pocket to help pay for this undertaking; they sold one of their shelters over on 1st Avenue.

"We sold our women and families shelter that we had across from Stella's over on First Avenue North, and we're using that money as well as the generous donations from the community to build the new building," Lundgren said

And they're close to their financial goal. It's not cheap, but it's within reach.

"The goal is about 18 million for the project, and we're at over 16 million raised so far. So we have just a little more to go," Lundgren said

This is a two year project and the Rescue Mission hopes to open the complex before the end of 2023.