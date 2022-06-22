BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Rescue Mission is starting reconstruction of a new building designed to be a unified campus that is set to come later next year.

Demolition is currently underway for the new location on Minnesota Avenue in downtown Billings.

The idea is now if all services are all on one campus there can be a one stop shop and get all the help they need." said Matt Lundgren, the executive director of the Montana Rescue Mission.

"We're working on trying to reintegrate back into society with a place, a job, and a way to plug back in and to give back."

The new modern facility will include separate homeless shelters for men, women, and families with private, ADA compliant bathrooms.

The rescue mission will have a ground breaking ceremony for the unified campus on August 9th from 11 to 1 pm with a short presentation followed by a lunch.