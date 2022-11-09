BILLINGS, Mont. -- Its not officially winter, but the snow and ice is here and some people are in need of a shelter to escape the bitter cold.

The Montana Rescue Mission – MRM, is offering a safe and warm for anyone looking for a place to sleep, a hot shower, and a hot meal.

MRM has been helping the homeless community for 75 years. The emergency shelter, which is the longest running service for the organization, offers transitional housing for those working toward sobriety and the long-term shelter program where people can gain job skills and seek mental health care services.

Executive Director of Montana Pastor Matt Lundgren, says although the number of people coming in has tripled, the staff at Montana rescue mission use integration of faith and compassion to help people get back on their feet.

"So Last night we served almost 300 people so going from 90 to 300 is not just a little explosion its blow you back into you seat kind of a thing it becomes an issue where we find ourselves stretch and thank God for His provisions and the donors and we have this new campus coming out of the ground that will allow for the growth we need." Says Pastor Matt

Pastor Matt Lundgren, says ever since covid he has seen the number of people coming in to the shelter increase, which is why MRM is building an expansion to the existing facility.

Pastor Lundgren says shelters like these are critical for Montana's long winter months.

"Having been the only shelter in Billings doing what we do for 75 years, people know us and people show up and they're like hey I better go to the shelter tonight right. and then that's an opportunity to speak into those people's lives and say hey we are here to help and maybe today is the day you stop drinking, maybe today is the day you get back on your pills for mental health, or maybe today is the day you stop running from the law and say you know way I have to do the right thing and I want to move forward." Says Lundgren.

MRM has an emergency shelter that will take people in from 4 in the evening until 7 am – and any person or family can walk in to get help.