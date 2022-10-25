BILLINGS, MT: Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) expansion is still undergoing construction in downtown and will offer new services from next year upon its completion.

The new unified campus would not only have separate bedroom spaces for men and women but will even have more hands-on skill learning services and opportunities to better serve the homeless population of Billings.

In addition to currently offering cooking and sales workshops for people learning how to work in retail and food service, the unified campus will have workshops for learning carpentry, welding, and mechanic's skills.

Matt Lundgren, the Executive Director of Montana Rescue Mission, says these workshops will help people at the rescue mission to train for a future career.

"You can make a living and support a family as an auto mechanic, you can make a living and support a family as a carpenter—my father was a carpenter. We want to prepare our homeless guests to not only exit homelessness but also exit poverty and those things are linked. So, if we get people the right jobs and get them trained, they can go out,” emphasized Lundgren.

He also says as winter months are coming up, donation drives, especially related to clothing, in the city becomes vital for providing the homeless with essential necessities.

“Last night, about 80 people were here and those are some people that we haven't seen before. So, we are trying to give them a towel, and sheets, and pillow and blankets. So, those things are really important, especially undergarments, really go a long way to help people," explained Lundgren.

The completion of the unified campus is scheduled for the end of next year.

The rescue mission hopes the new skill workshops and classes will give their guests the tools they need to lift themselves up and out of poverty and help them keep stable jobs.