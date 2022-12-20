  • Connor McEvoy KULR 8 Reporter

Billings, MT. - Volunteers at Montana Rescue Mission are preparing for a feast to be served on Christmas Day. 

"It's all food donated by members of the community," said Matt Lundgren, the Director of the Billings Leadership Foundation. 

Over the last few months, MRM has put 400 people in more permanent housing, but volunteers have seen a continued need for housing solutions in the community. 

"It's all about caring for your neighbor," said Douglas M. Iams, a volunteer at MRM for 12 years. 

"It gives somebody an opportunity to give to somebody else that can never pay it back." 

More information about how people can volunteer and donate to Montana Rescue Mission can be found here.

