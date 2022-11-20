BILLINGS, Mt: Every year, the Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) hosts a community dinner to provide the less fortunate with an opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving festivities in their true spirit.

This year, MRM has received an impressive number of volunteers.

"We have over hundred and fifty volunteers who are going to come to Montana rescue mission to help,” said Matt Lundgren, the Director of Montana Rescue Mission.

Kellie Sironi, one of the volunteers said that she has been volunteering ever since she was a kid.

"When I was a little girl, my parents took me down here to help serve. We want to make sure that every person out there has an opportunity to have a warm, traditional meal that says you are a part of our community," explained Kellie.

As the volunteers work hard to prepare the community dinner, MRM is still in need of some essential food items.

"We are out of coffee. So, if anyone can bring a one pound, a three pound can, that would be great. Also, we could use some of those french-fried onions that you can put on top of the green beans casserole. As always, just those staples—hams and turkeys are great,” emphasized Lundgren.

The community dinner will take place this Thursday from 1 pm to 3 pm and is open to all members of the community.