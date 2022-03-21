Montana Rescue Mission building $18 million unified campus

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Rescue Mission is building an $18 million unified campus on Minnesota Avenue. A key feature of the campus is all services and shelter beds will be on this one campus.

"In addition to the shelter space, we're providing all the supportive services people need to get out of homelessness," Montana Rescue Mission Executive Director Matt Lundgren said. "Things like mental health counseling, addiction counseling, vocational training, also, life coaching, job skills counseling, case management, medical clinic, a daycare and we're also doing low income apartments on the second level."

Lundgren said the unified campus will double the number of shelter beds, going up to 300. They will also add 29 low-income apartments.

Lundgren said another new service on the campus will be vocational training:

"We'll have a shop for wood-working, so people can learn the wood trades. We'll have a shop for metal working, so people can learn that. We'll have a shop for automotive repair and small engine. We'll have a shop for the culinary arts. Then, we work with our administrative offices to do clerical training."

He said this will benefit the entire community.

"You know, if you go to any of the auto dealers in town, they all have signs, 'Help Wanted,'" he said. "And so, if we can take someone who is currently unemployed, we're not robbing Peter to pay Paul, in other words, having people hop around town from shop to shop. We're bringing new people into the marketplace to work. Which is great for the economy. Which is great for people's self esteem. Which is great for getting people out of poverty with a living wage."

He said they are updating the building too, which is about 100 years old. One aspect of that will include adding an elevator to make the building ADA accessible.

Lundgren said they are really excited to add an outdoor courtyard and play area.

"Even at our old women and children center, there was no outdoor play space. I think last night we had 17 children. We don't currently have a play space for them. So, just imagine, now we'll have an outdoor playground for the kids and also an outdoor courtyard for the adults."

He said the entire construction process should take about two years. They have raised about 90% of the $18 million needed, although Lundgren is concerned construction prices will continue going up with inflation.