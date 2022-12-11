BILLINGS, Mt: Looking at the adverse weather conditions in this week's forecast, the Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) is gearing up to protect their residents from the cold.

Matt Lundgren, the Director of MRM, said that over the past week, they have helped an average of over 250 people every single night.

With such a heavy increase in incoming residents, MRM is in need of more warm clothes than usual to keep everyone warm and safe.

"To gear up for the upcoming storm, we have asked the public to donate gloves, socks and boots, and winter jackets for adults. That always really helps us as we give away literally dozens a day to people that come in off the street," explained Lundgren.

However, even with an alarming increase in new residents, MRM is still welcoming anyone who is in need of a place to stay, especially during next week's snowstorm.

“We are focusing on this storm coming, potentially a blizzard this next week and if there's somebody in Billings that is out on the streets, please come in. We have a place for you, we have a place so that you can stay warm and dry. We can give you some warm clothes. We are here to serve you, that's why we exist,” emphasized Lundgren.

For all those interested in making donations, MRM is accepting both in-person and online donations.