RED LODGE, Mont. - After becoming too big for its initial home at Zoo Montana, the Montana Renaissance Festival announced it is moving to a new venue in Red Lodge.

June 4 and June 5, the festival will be held at the Home of Champions Rodeo Grounds in Red Lodge.

This will be the festival's 10th year and the Montana Renaissance Festival says they are celebrating with:

The Order of Epona Royal Jousters

The SCA Equestrians

The Field of Battle with day-long

Trials by Combat

Four stages of continuous entertainment

Over 75 period crafts vendors

Demonstrators and 10 different food

Drink vendors

Pixie Coronation with the Queen of Fairies

Knighting Ceremony presided over by the King himself

“Merriment and mayhem abound with something for everyone. Meet the King and Queen and all the townsfolk from the Shire of the Crimson Lodge!” Montana Renaissance Festival wrote.

You can get tickets online here, at the Chamber of Commerce in Red Lodge or at the gates.