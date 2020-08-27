The following is a news release from the American Red Cross of Montana.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Six Montana Red Cross volunteers are offering comfort and care to California families in the path of dozens of dangerous wildfires.

Volunteers from the Bozeman, Dillon, Joliet, Kalispell and Helena areas are helping provide services such as sheltering and feeding as tens of thousands of Californians have been forced to leave their homes. The largest fires -- the LNU Lightning Complex fire, the SCU Lightning Complex fire and the CZU August Complex fire -- have already consumed more than 809,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,700 structures in northern California.

Overall, more than 560 trained Red Cross disaster workers who have been mobilized to support the California relief efforts. With the help of partners, the Red Cross has provided more than 20,000 meals and snacks and distributed nearly 6,700 relief items including comfort kits and other supplies to people in need.

Currently, the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana is focused on providing volunteer support to California so other Red Cross regions closer to the Gulf Coast can offer Hurricane Laura relief there.

Volunteer to help respond to disasters here in Montana and beyond by contacting Red Cross Recruitment Specialist Gini Kay at 406-493-8778 or emailing IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org. Training will be provided.

Help the Red Cross respond to disasters big and small including the California wildfires and Hurricane Laura by making a financial gift at redcross.org or by calling 800-272-6668.