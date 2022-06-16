HELENA, Mont. - Montana has received a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden in response to devastating flooding across portions of the state.

On Wednesday, the state submitted a request to the president for an expedited presidential major disaster declaration.

The declaration will provide federal aid to supplement state and local resources being used to offset damage due to the flooding according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports flooding has caused an estimated $29 million in damage to transportation infrastructure.

“The acute damage to infrastructure, particularly in and around Yellowstone National Park, will impact communities that rely on tourism and recreation for livelihoods, jobs, and revenue,” the release reads. “Park County benefits from more than $200 million annually in tourism, and Carbon County brings in $68 million annually from tourism.”

“On behalf of all Montanans, I thank both the president for his swift approval of our request and Senator Daines, Senator Tester, and Congressman Rosendale for their work to move our request forward with the president as well as for their unified support of our efforts,” Governor Greg Gianforte said.

“We are glad President Biden has approved the State of Montana’s much-needed major disaster declaration,” the Montana delegation said in a joint statement via Sen. Tester's office. “Severe flooding has already wreaked havoc on Montana communities and Yellowstone National Park, and we haven’t seen the last of it yet. This damage will have a significant impact on Montana’s economy, and we hope to see disaster assistance distributed swiftly and effectively, so that Montanans can begin rebuilding their homes, their businesses, and their lives.”