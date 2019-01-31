February is National Children's Dental Health Month! WalletHub says about 15% of children aged 2-17 haven't seen a dentist in the past year.

So, how does Montana compare to the rest of the nation when it comes to dental health?

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key metrics.

With 1 being best, and 25 being average, here's how Montana ranks:

31st- percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year

21st- dental health treatment costs

51st- percentage of adults with poor or fair oral condition

49th- percentage of adults who experienced oral pain in the past year

45th- percentage of adults with low life satisfaction due to their oral condition

For the full report, go to https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-worst-dental-health/31498/