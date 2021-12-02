BILLINGS - In September, 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs; That’s a new record for the U.S.

Among the states, Montana ranked second in the country for quit rates at 4.8%.

We actually spoke with someone who recently quit their job. She says she felt underappreciated, underpaid and she wanted to do better.

“It seemed like we weren’t being heard. I'm not the only one who was thinking of leaving. I’m one that actually did leave but there are others who are thinking about jumping ship, so to speak,” Billings resident Emily Neumann said.

Emily recently quit her job working at a fast-food restaurant in town, but went right back to work for a local bank.

“I'm training to be a teller,” she told us.

Emily was one of the dozens of people who responded to our Facebook post that asked people to share the reasons they left their job.

Many comments agreed with Emily, blaming poor management and low pay for their reason of wanting to move on.

I also talked to D & J Placement Service. They told me it’s a struggle to recruit people because companies aren't offering enough pay.

Owner of D & J's, Dera Blanchard, suggested Montana may be impacted more than other states because we’re very rural, meaning it is easier for people to find work at home.

“People don't necessarily have to work for $12 an hour anymore, they can go down the street and make $15 an hour, or they can, again, work remotely and make $18 an hour and stay home with their children,” Dera said.

While Montana quit rates are high, the unemployment rate is at a 14 year low at 3.1 %.

Though people like Emily have decided to quit, she says it’s to find better opportunities.

“I’m getting at the age where I need to start thinking about a career and getting benefits and insurance, and that is one of the main reasons I left,” she said.

D & J Placement Service mentioned there are a lot of opportunities in the medical field right now and in trade jobs, if you're looking for your next move.