UPDATE:

Montana Rail Link (MRL) is providing more information on a train derailment near Reed Point Saturday.

An initial assessment indicates compromised rail cars contained molten sulfur and asphalt, which both solidify rapidly when exposed to cooler temperatures, according to MRL.

Two cars carrying sodium hydro sulfate are also included in the consist, however, neither have entered the water, and an initial air quality assessment has confirmed there is no release event associated with those two cars.

“The present focus of operations is safely responding to the emergency, controlling all releases and mitigating impacts. Throughout the response MRL will work with local, state and federal partners to assess impacts to natural resources and to develop appropriate cleanup, removal and restoration efforts,” MRL stated.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Rail Division also shared the following statement on the derailment:

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Rail Division is grateful that no injuries were reported after today’s train derailment on the Montana bridge. We salute the first responders who quickly responded to the incident.

The IAM Rail Division remains committed to highlighting the safety issues and dangers in today’s rail industry. This is why our union continues urging Congress to pass the Bipartisan Railway Safety Act, a common-sense piece of legislation that will create several essential safety improvements to the nation’s railways. This bipartisan legislation will make the rail industry safer for workers and the communities in which they work.

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen representatives from the IAM Rail Division will be on the site for the investigation. We will monitor the investigation by the Montana Rail Link and other authorities on the cause of this derailment and hope that steps are taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

REED POINT, Mont. - A train derailed on the bridge crossing the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County early Saturday morning.

In a statement, Montana Rail Link (MRL) said there are no injuries reported in relation to the derailment.

MRL also reported that there are several cars in the Yellowstone River, and the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars.

Columbus Fire Chief, Rich Cowger, tells us about seven or eight cars are involved and that some cars contained asphalt and molten sulfur. No oil is involved in the derailment.

Twin Bridged Rd. at Reed Point has been closed by the Department of Transportation due to the derailment.

Water treatment facilities in the area initially shutdown water treatment, and the City of Laurel has since restarted their water treatment plant.

Billings Public Works Director, Debi Meling, said their first concern was what was in the river, but a model of the river found that material in the river won’t reach Billings until 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm Saturday night.

When potential contaminants do reach the Magic City, Meling says the city’s reservoirs are full, so a couple hour shut down is possible without disruptions in Billings.

Due to the derailment, parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers are closed at the request of Stillwater County Officials.

The Montana Department of Transportation is telling people to not stop on the roadway on I-90 around mile marker 398.

Governor Greg Gianforte said he is monitoring the situation and that the state is standing by with support. Senator Jon Tester is also in touch with local, state and federal officials about the derailment.

This derailment marks the fifth in the state in 2023 alone.

The following river closure information is from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

The Stillwater River is closed from Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site to confluence with the Yellowstone River. If boaters see this alert while on the river below Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site, the last take out is Fireman’s Point Fishing Access Site.

The Yellowstone River is closed from Pelican Fishing Access Site to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site to boaters and floaters. This includes Braaten and Indian Fort Fishing Access Sites.

From Indian Point to Buffalo Mirage, people are being told to avoid water due to possible contact with contaminants.

The Stillwater River fishing access sites upstream of Whitebird Fishing Access Site remain open.

Fishing access sites downstream of Whitebird Fishing Access Site to the confluence of the Yellowstone River are closed for boating and floating.

You can read the full statement from Montana Rail Link below:

"This morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m. MDT, a portion of a train traveling westbound near Reed Point derailed while traversing a bridge over the Yellowstone. The train crew is safe and no injuries have been reported. There are several cars in the river and the consist makeup did include several hazmat cars. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation with MRL personnel and first responders onsite. DES and NRC have been notified. The safety of our employees and the public remains our top priority. We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident."