BILLINGS, Mont. - Public schools are seeing a drop in enrollment across the Treasure State.

According to the latest enrollment numbers from the Office of Public Instruction, public schools in Montana lost 3,331 students this year, roughly a 2% drop from one year ago. Fewer students means less money for public schools as federal funding will drop with the next academic year.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen says there are laws on the books that could help prevent that from happening temporarily.

"We can use the current flexibilities that are offered in law, there could be a hold harmless for one year, there could be a hold harmless that could be triggered by a cohort of students," she says.

According to the Office of Public Instruction, school districts also have broad discretion to use the $3 million in coronavirus relief funds until 2022 as long as the district can justify it as a COVID expenditure.

The state legislature is responsible for reviewing school budgets drafted by the governor. Montana's state legislature will be meeting again in January of 2021.